Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 9,282 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,463,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 247,210 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,016,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 713,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUFG opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

