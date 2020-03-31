Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

