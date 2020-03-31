Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 194 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $149.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.22.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

