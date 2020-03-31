Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 2,323 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,382,946 shares of company stock worth $60,826,523. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

