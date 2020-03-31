Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 372,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,010,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 267,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,896,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

