Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.