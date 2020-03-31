Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 147,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $169.10.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.