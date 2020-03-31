Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ICU Medical by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 231,787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICU Medical by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICUI. Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

Shares of ICUI opened at $196.87 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average of $180.26.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

