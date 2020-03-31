Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $6,328,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 285,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Deutsche Bank cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

