Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $17,177,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after acquiring an additional 436,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ciena by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after acquiring an additional 301,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ciena by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180,614 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $83,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,481 shares of company stock worth $1,801,746 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

