Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after buying an additional 651,033 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after buying an additional 481,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after buying an additional 391,449 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $17,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

