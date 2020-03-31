Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,090 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 368,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 306,799 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of OLLI opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.