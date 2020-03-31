Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 661 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

