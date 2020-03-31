Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of New York Times by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of New York Times by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.81. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. Cfra lifted their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.