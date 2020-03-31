Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Square by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.72.

Shares of Square stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

