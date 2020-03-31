Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

RL opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

