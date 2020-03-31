Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 607 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.