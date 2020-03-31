British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BTI stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

