Brokerages Anticipate Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of ENB opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

