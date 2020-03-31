Brokerages Anticipate Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. Opus Bank posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

OPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Opus Bank stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 3,154.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 942,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

