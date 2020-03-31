Brokerages Anticipate Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. Opus Bank posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

OPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Opus Bank stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 3,154.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 942,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opus Bank (OPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.