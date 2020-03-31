Brooktree Capital Management Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,826 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

MSFT stock opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09. The stock has a market cap of $1,212.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

