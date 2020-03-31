CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,070 CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

