CA Family Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

MO opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

