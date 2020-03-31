CA Family Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $8,245,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,037.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

