CA Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,577 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

