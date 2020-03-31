CA Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 40,656 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1729 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

