CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $227,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after purchasing an additional 232,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.