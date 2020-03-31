CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $238,000 in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.33. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

