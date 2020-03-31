CA Family Wealth LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,620,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,141,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,903,000 after buying an additional 38,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,037,000.

BATS USMV opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

