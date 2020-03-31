CA Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

