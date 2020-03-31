CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Belden by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,981,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,003,000 after buying an additional 824,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after buying an additional 664,274 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,389,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,435,000 after buying an additional 348,939 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Belden by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after buying an additional 128,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

BDC stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $62.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

