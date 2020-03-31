CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,612 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.53. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

