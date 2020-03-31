CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,993 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 106,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 467,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

