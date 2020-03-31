CA Family Wealth LLC Takes $221,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.