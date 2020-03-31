CA Family Wealth LLC Takes $239,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 273,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after buying an additional 112,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,006,000 after buying an additional 102,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after buying an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.73.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

