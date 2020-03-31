CA Family Wealth LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 413,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200,270 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,016,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 349,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 158,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kraton by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 145,037 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kraton by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 626,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

KRA opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. Kraton Corp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $408.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

