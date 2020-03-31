CA Family Wealth LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Opus Bank by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPB opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $542.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPB shares. Piper Sandler raised Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

