Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,004,737,000 after buying an additional 153,413 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

