Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 382,302 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,845,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,302 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,010,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.24 and its 200-day moving average is $270.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

