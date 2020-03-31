Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 328 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in CSX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CSX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

