Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stellar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 46,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

