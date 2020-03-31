Capital Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after purchasing an additional 228,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

