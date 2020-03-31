Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 106 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

