Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 180 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

