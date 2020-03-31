Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 300 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

