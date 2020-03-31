Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 43,276 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,276 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centurylink stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

