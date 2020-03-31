Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 496 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

NYSE:ICE opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

