Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,711,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,854,000 after buying an additional 449,973 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,924,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

