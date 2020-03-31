Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,000 Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in National Bankshares were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Bankshares by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,100 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,960.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,872 shares of company stock worth $96,118. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKSH stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64.

NKSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

