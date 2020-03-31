Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXSM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,238,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $171,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.11.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.